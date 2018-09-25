Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Assigned to minor-league affiliate

The Blackhawks assigned Dahlstrom to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Dahlstrom was expected to start the season as the team's seventh defenseman. The 23-year-old Swede should still see plenty of NHL action this campaign, but he won't be worth consideration in fantasy leagues due to his unpredictable role and lack of offensive potential.

