Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
The Blackhawks assigned Dahlstrom to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Dahlstrom was expected to start the season as the team's seventh defenseman. The 23-year-old Swede should still see plenty of NHL action this campaign, but he won't be worth consideration in fantasy leagues due to his unpredictable role and lack of offensive potential.
