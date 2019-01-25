Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Chipping in offensively
Dahlstrom has notched four assists in his last seven games while averaging 18:59 of ice time over that span.
Dahlstrom isn't getting any looks on the power play, so the Blackhawks will consider any offense he brings to the table as a bonus to his solid stay-at-home style of play. The 23-year-old blueliner will look to keep rolling after the All-Star break when the Blackhawks take on the Sabres on Feb. 1.
