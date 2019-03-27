Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Inks two-year extension
Dahlstrom agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Dahlstrom has only appeared in 46 games with the Blackhawks since being selected in the second round of the 2013 draft, notching nine assists over that span, so although he'll almost certainly never develop into a desirable fantasy asset, he should remain a solid rotational player for Chicago during the next two seasons.
