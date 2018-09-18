Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: May occupy rotational role

Coach Joel Quenneville is open to the idea of Dahlstrom being a rotational player this campaign, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

If 2017 first-round pick Henri Jokiharju makes the Opening Night roster, Quenneville expects him to immediately step in as an everyday player, which would leave Dahlstrom as the front runner to take on rotational duties as the team's seventh defenseman. That limited role, coupled with Dahlstrom's lack of offensive upside, will keep the 23-year-old safely off the fantasy radar this campaign.