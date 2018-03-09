Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Moves back to Rockford

Dahlstrom was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday.

The Swedish defenseman has experienced his share of defensive lapses, having skated to a minus-3 and minus-2 rating in two of four March outings. With most of the news about Dahlmstrom concerning his shuffling about the organization's ranks, this is not a guy that you should focus on in the fantasy realm.

