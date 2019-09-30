Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Placed on waivers
Dahlstrom was waived by the Blackhawks for the purpose of reassignment Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Dahlstrom suited up in 38 games for Chicago last year, dishing out six assists and recording a plus-9 rating. The 25-year-old blueliner couldn't crack the big club's lineup after the Blackhawks traded for Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Olli Maatta this offseason. If Dahlstrom clears waivers, he'll begin the season with AHL Rockford.
