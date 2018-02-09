Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Promoted to big club
The Blackhawks recalled Dahlstrom from AHL Rockford on Friday.
Dahlstrom has been productive in the minors this season, totaling three goals and 23 points in 47 games. The Blackhawks placed Jan Rutta (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so Dahlstrom will round out the big club's depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The 2013 second-round pick's first opportunity to make his NHL debut will come Saturday against Minnesota.
