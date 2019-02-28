Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Returns from illness
Dahlstrom (illness) skated 15:50 in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
The second-year defender has only six assists in 28 appearances. He's safe to avoid in fantasy formats as he competes for minutes on the third pairing.
