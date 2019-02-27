Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Returns to lineup
Dahlstrom (illness) will suit up in Wednesday's road clash against Anaheim, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Dahlstrom missed the last two games with an illness, but was finally deemed healthy enough to return. The 24-year-old has hardly been a fantasy asset this campaign, producing just six assists in 27 games.
