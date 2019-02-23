Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Sitting out Friday

Dahlstrom (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Dahlstrom is an occassional healthy scratch, but he's suited up in the last six games. Due to his absence, recently recalled Henri Jokiharju will slot into the lineup. Dahlstrom's next chance to play will be Sunday versus the Stars.

