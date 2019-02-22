Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Under the weather, status TBD

Dahlstrom was excused from morning skate Friday due to flu-like symptoms. The Blackhawks will shed more light on his status ahead of the evening's game against the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks are about to face a team that leads the league in penalty minutes (10.3 PIM per game), so you can bet that Dahlstrom -- a blueliner listed at 6-foot-4, 231 pounds -- will be monitored closely ahead of Friday's contest.