The Blackhawks added Soderberg (not injury related) to their active roster Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Soderberg missed the entirety of training camp and Chicago's first four games of the campaign while sorting out visa issues and then serving his mandatory seven-day quarantine, but he should be able to begin practicing with his new teammates Thursday. It's safe to assume he'll need to go through a few pratices before being inserted into the lineup, so he likely won't make his Blackhawks debut until Sunday against the Red Wings at the earliest.