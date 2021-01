Soderberg (not injury related) has yet to arrive for training camp due to immigration issues, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Blackhawks have to be hoping Soderberg will arrive sooner rather than later, as he's poised to take on a big role with Kirby Dach (wrist) and Jonathan Toews (illness) both facing extended absences. The 35-year-old pivot racked up 17 goals and 35 points in 70 games with the Coyotes last campaign.