Soderberg scored a power-play goal on his only shot in a 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday. He also provided two hits and two PIM.

Soderberg gave Chicago a 3-0 lead early in the second period, redirecting a Patrick Kane feed past Chris Driedger. The goal snapped a short five-game point skid for Soderberg and gave the first-year Blackhawk 13 points in 28 games. Four of his six goals this season have come with the man advantage.