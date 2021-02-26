Soderberg scored an empty-net goal on two shots in a 2-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Soderberg clinched the Chicago victory when he found the empty cage with 50 seconds left in the third period. It was the third straight game with a goal for the 35-year-old, the longest such streak of Soderberg's nine-year NHL career. Soderberg primarily fills a third-line center role, but he does see power-play time and has produced four goals and four assists in his first 16 games as a Blackhawk.