Soderberg managed an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Soderberg had the lone helper on Patrick Kane's tally at 2:41 of the third period. The assist was Soderberg's first point in seven appearances for the Blackhawks. He's typically seen bottom-six usage so far -- the 35-year-old Swede has 12 hits and four PIM with a plus-2 rating. He's received minimal power-play opportunities, so Soderberg's doesn't have much fantasy value in standard formats.