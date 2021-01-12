Soderberg (not injury related) has arrived in Chicago and begun his mandatory seven-day quarantine, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderberg has missed the entirety of training camp while sorting out visa issues, but he's finally in Chicago and is expected to be ready for the Blackhawks' home opener against the Red Wings on Jan. 22. The 35-year-old pivot, who picked up 17 goals and 35 points in 70 games with Arizona last season, should jump into a top-six role once he's given the green light.