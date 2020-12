Soderberg signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Soderberg was a pretty productive player for the Coyotes last season, picking up 17 goals and 35 points, 11 of which came on the power-play, in 70 games. The 35-year-old forward will likely skate in a middle-six role while seeing time on the Blackhawks' second power-play unit in 2020-21.