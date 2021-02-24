Soderberg scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran center had a poor start to his Chicago tenure, managing only one assist in his first 10 games, but Soderberg has found a groove with three goals and six points in his last five. As long as he keeps working on the top power-play unit with the likes of Patrick Kane, Soderberg could retain some fantasy intrigue.