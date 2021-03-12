Soderberg scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out three hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
Soderberg put the Blackhawks ahead 2-0 by deflecting an Adam Boqvist shot past Anton Khudobin early in the second period. The 35-year-old Soderberg has five goals, 12 points, 26 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 blocks and a minus-2 rating in 23 contests. His decent scoring rate and physical edge could help fantasy managers in deeper formats, especially if he sticks on the first power-play unit.
