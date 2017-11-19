Krys picked up three assists in Boston University's 7-0 win over the University of Maine on Saturday.

With 11 points in 14 games in 2017-18, Krys has already matched his total from his entire freshman season. It took Krys quite a while to adjust to rigors of collegiate hockey but he is now skating on BU's top defensive pair alongside Nashville's 2016 first-round pick Dante Fabbro. Krys isn't a physical player and he is going to need to continue to make smart plays with the puck, something that has been an issue in the past, if he hopes to eventually develop into an NHL regular.