Blackhawks' Chad Krys: Signs ELC with Chicago
Krys signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Blackhawks on Monday.
Krys will report to AHL Rockford. The blueliner out of Boston University is locked in at a $925,000 AAV through 2021-22.
