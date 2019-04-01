Krys picked up a pair of assists in AHL Rockford's 5-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Krys has three helpers in his first three professional games. The 2016 second-round pick (46th overall) recently signed with Chicago following the completion of his junior season at Boston University. Following a dreadful freshman campaign, Krys has seen his stock rise the past two years. He has a chance to develop into an NHL regular down the road.