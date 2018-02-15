The Senators traded DiDomenico to the Blackhawks in exchange for Ville Pokka on Thursday, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

The Blackhawks probably weren't going to sign Pokka to another extension this offseason, so they decided to cut their losses and deal the 23-year-old blueliner in exchange for a veteran pivot who has shown he can produce in a bottom-six role at the NHL level. DiDomenico will report to AHL Rockford, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time with the big club before the 2017-18 campaign comes to a close.