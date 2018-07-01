Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Reaches deal with Original Six club

Kunitz signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Kunitz, who will be 39 years old when the 2018-19 campaign begins, played all 82 games for Tampa Bay last season and racked up 13 goals and 16 assists. After three straight 200-plus-hit seasons, Kunitz regressed to 131 collisions in 2017-18. He figures into a bottom-six role with Chicago.