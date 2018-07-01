Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Reaches deal with Original Six club
Kunitz signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Kunitz, who will be 39 years old when the 2018-19 campaign begins, played all 82 games for Tampa Bay last season and racked up 13 goals and 16 assists. After three straight 200-plus-hit seasons, Kunitz regressed to 131 collisions in 2017-18. He figures into a bottom-six role with Chicago.
More News
-
Chris Kunitz: Needs new team•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Becomes free agent this summer•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Readying for postseason run•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Warming trend in offensive zone•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Points few and far between•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: No longer offensive threat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...