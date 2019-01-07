Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Scores in return to Pittsburgh

Kunitz scored his first goal of 2018-19 in a 5-3 win over the Penguins on Sunday.

The oh-so-sweet goal represented Kunitz's third point of the season in 24 games. The veteran has gotten lost in the shuffle, with the Blackhawks focused more on giving their younger players opportunities to show what they got in a lost season for the Original Six franchise. While Sunday's marker will warm the hearts of hockey fans, we don't recommend rushing to add the 39-year-old to your fantasy lineup.