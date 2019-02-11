Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Set to play 1,000th career game
Kunitz will not play in Boston on Tuesday, but he will be in the lineup Thursday at home against the Devils, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The veteran has only found the scoresheet four times in 33 games this season, but 1,000 NHL games is a very impressive milestone. While he carries very little fantasy value these days, hockey fans, if only for a moment, should pay their respects to Kunitz on Thursday, as many expect the 39-year-old will retire at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Kunitz is an Olympic gold medalist and four-time Stanley Cup champion.
