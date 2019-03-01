Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Struggling to find ice time
Kunitz has only averaged 6:40 of ice time during his last four appearances.
The Blackhawks definitely value what Kunitz brings to their locker room as a 15-year NHL veteran, but coach Jeremy Colliton is clearly only comfortable with deploying him in an extremely limited role. The former Penguin will likely continue to average less than eight minutes of ice time per game as Chicago battles for a wild-card spot down the stretch.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Set to play 1,000th career game•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Scores in return to Pittsburgh•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Missing in action•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Snags helper Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Skating in limited role•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Reaches deal with Original Six club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...