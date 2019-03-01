Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Struggling to find ice time

Kunitz has only averaged 6:40 of ice time during his last four appearances.

The Blackhawks definitely value what Kunitz brings to their locker room as a 15-year NHL veteran, but coach Jeremy Colliton is clearly only comfortable with deploying him in an extremely limited role. The former Penguin will likely continue to average less than eight minutes of ice time per game as Chicago battles for a wild-card spot down the stretch.