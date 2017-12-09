Franson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

The specific nature of Franson's upper-body ailment has yet to be determined, but the veteran blueliner should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's matchup with the Coyotes at this juncture. If Franson's unable to go, Jordan Oesterle will likely draw into the lineup against Arizona.