Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Fires six shots in loss to Preds
Franson registered six shots and received a minor penalty through 18:46 of ice time (2:34 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
The veteran has suited up for 11 of 12 games in November and posted four helpers and 29 shots while averaging 18:42 of ice time with 2:59 with the man advantage. Those numbers limit Franson's fantasy appeal to deep settings, but the power-play time and high shot volume are both encouraging. Still, expectations should remain in check.
