Coach Joel Quenneville is "very pleased" with Franson, who should start playing more going forward, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Franson has frequently been a healthy scratch this season, but he's played extremely well when he's been inserted into the lineup, notching three assists while posting a plus-3 rating in four games. The 30-year-old blueliner is currently skating with Duncan Keith on the Blackhawks' top pairing, making him worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.