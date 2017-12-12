Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Out again Tuesday
As expected, Franson (upper body) will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday against the Panthers, NHL.com's Charlie Roumeliotis reports.
The severity of Franson's ailment remains unclear, but the veteran blueliner should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with the Jets at this juncture. Jordan Oesterle will continue to occupy Franson's spot in the lineup until he's given the green light to return.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Out Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Fires six shots in loss to Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Making case for regular spot in lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Signs one-year contract•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...