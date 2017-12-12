As expected, Franson (upper body) will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday against the Panthers, NHL.com's Charlie Roumeliotis reports.

The severity of Franson's ailment remains unclear, but the veteran blueliner should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with the Jets at this juncture. Jordan Oesterle will continue to occupy Franson's spot in the lineup until he's given the green light to return.