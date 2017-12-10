Franson (upper body) will miss Sunday's home tilt against Arizona, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Franson likely suffered the injury Friday against Buffalo, when he saw less than nine minutes of time on ice. After having initially struggled to crack the Chicago lineup, Franson has earned the trust of head coach Joel Quenneville, who's deployed Franson on the top pairing as of late. With Franson unavailable, Jordan Oesterle will suit up against Arizona.