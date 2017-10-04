Franson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Chicago on Wednesday.

Franson earned his way into this contract while on a professional tryout agreement during training camp. The towering blueliner logged 68 games for the Sabres last season in which he averaged 18:29 of ice time and compiled three goals, 16 assists and 87 hits. The 30-year-old will likely have to stave off Michal Rozsival (concussion) for ice time throughout the season, but should at least factor into coach Joel Quenneville's game-day roster decisions.