Blackhawks' Cody Franson: Signs one-year contract
Franson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Chicago on Wednesday.
Franson earned his way into this contract while on a professional tryout agreement during training camp. The towering blueliner logged 68 games for the Sabres last season in which he averaged 18:29 of ice time and compiled three goals, 16 assists and 87 hits. The 30-year-old will likely have to stave off Michal Rozsival (concussion) for ice time throughout the season, but should at least factor into coach Joel Quenneville's game-day roster decisions.
