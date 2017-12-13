Franson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The journeyman, who's belonged to four different clubs since the Predators originally selected him in the third round of the 2005 draft, will at least miss Thursday's game against the Jets in Winnipeg due to his IR status. In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled Ville Pokka from AHL Rockford.

