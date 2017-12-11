Franson (upper body) is doubtful for Tuesday's home game against the Panthers, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

This news came from Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, who added, "He looked like he was in some pain out there," presumably referring to Friday's game against the Sabres, when Franson sustained the ailment and was limited to a season-low 8:48 of ice time. Consider the veteran day-to-day until further notice.