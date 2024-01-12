Guttman logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Guttman ended his five-game point drought by helping out on a Connor Murphy tally in the second period. The assist was Guttman's fourth point over his last eight contests. The 24-year-old has found steady playing time amid the Blackhawks' injury woes, filling a middle-six role. He has seven points, 40 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 23 appearances this season, so he can likely remain on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.