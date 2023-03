Guttman scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Guttman tallied with 45 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, though the Blackhawks were still defeated. The 23-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two games, and he's done alright despite being thrust into the second-line center role since Feb. 15. Guttman has four goals, one helper, a plus-1 rating, 25 shots on net and eight blocked shots through 13 appearances.