Guttman scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Guttman tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The 23-year-old has scored in back-to-back games, which accounts for all of his points at the NHL level through four appearances. He's added eight shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating while filling a second-line role at even strength. There's not a lot of talent around him, but Guttman could have some fantasy appeal in deeper formats if he can chip in points with some regularity.