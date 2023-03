Guttman is set to have season-ending shoulder surgery, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Monday

Guttman made his NHL debut this season, appearing in 14 games for the club this year in which he tallied four goals on 26 shots, two assists and four hits while averaging 14:34 of ice time. The 23-year-old center is expected to be ready for the start of training camp for the 2023-24 campaign and could be in the mix for a roster spot on Opening Night.