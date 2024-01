Guttman recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Stars.

Guttman has picked up three points over his last two games. The 24-year-old may be in line for more responsibility going forward after Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) left Sunday's game with an injury. Guttman has been alright so far, racking up six points (two on the power play) with 26 shots on net and a minus-10 rating across 17 appearances this season.