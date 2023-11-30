Guttman (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Detroit, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Guttman is set to miss his second straight game due to the injury. He has a goal and five blocked shots in five contests this season. When Guttman's ready to return, it will likely be as a member of the fourth line.
