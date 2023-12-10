Guttman recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Guttman saw just 12:02 of ice time despite being listed on the second line. He helped out on Anthony Beauvillier's tally early in the first period. This was Guttman's first point at the NHL level since he scored a goal versus the Penguins on Opening Night. The 24-year-old has two points, 15 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances, and his spot in the lineup probably shouldn't be considered secure.