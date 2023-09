Guttman (shoulder surgery) is healthy and ready for the start of training camp, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Guttman suffered a separated shoulder in February but continued to play another two weeks before he was shut down for surgery. He has completely recovered and should be in the mix for a bottom-two spot at center. The speedy 24-year-old made his NHL debut last season, scoring four times and adding a pair of assists in only 14 contests.