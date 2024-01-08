Blackwell scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

With Connor Bedard (jaw) sidelined, Chicago needs someone to step up and carry the offense, and Blackwell made his case by beating Dan Vladar twice to the goalie's glove side. The 30-year-old Blackwell has never been a prolific scorer in the NHL, but he's never gotten a real chance to become one and has flashed some offensive potential at lower levels, producing 23 points (six goals, 17 helpers) in 26 games during his last extended stretch in the AHL back in 2019-20. Chicago has little to lose by seeing if he can become a consistent contributor in Bedard's absence.