Blackwell has been diagnosed with an upper-body injury and won't practice Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Blackwell should probably be considered questionable ahead of Thursday's clash with Anaheim. In his last 11 games, the 30-year-old center has managed three goals, all in one game, to go with one assist and 23 shots. If Blackwell were to miss out, it could see youngster Landon Slaggert elevated to a third-line role.