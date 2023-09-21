Blackwell (lower body) missed Thursday's practice, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Blackwell didn't play past Feb. 27 last season due to a sports hernia, but it's not clear if his current lower-body injury is in any way related or a new issue. He had two goals and 10 points in 53 contests last season.
