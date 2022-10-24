Blackwell picked up his first point of the season with his assist versus Chicago on Sunday.
Blackwell has just five shots over the Hawks' first five games of the season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he hasn't scored a goal yet. The 29-year-old natural center figures to remain in a bottom-six role the rest of the year, making him a low-end fantasy target at best.
