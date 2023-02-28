Blackwell will "miss some time" with a pulled groin, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Blackwell was injured Monday against the Ducks and it sounds like he'll miss at least a few games, if not more. He can be considered out indefinitely until there's an update on his recovery. If Philipp Kurashev (illness) can't play Tuesday against Arizona, the team will likely need to promote a replacement.
