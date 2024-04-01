Blackwell (upper body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's contest versus the Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Blackwell has missed the Blackhawks' last five games due to his upper-body injury. The 31-year-old center has played in just 39 games this season, posting eight goals and four assists while averaging a career-high 14:43 of ice time per contest. If Blackwell plays Tuesday, it could come at the expense of Landon Slaggert or Mackenzie Entwistle.